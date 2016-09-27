Owners urged to spruce up Sibu buildings for VSY 2017

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King appealed to owners of commercial buildings within the council’s jurisdiction to lime wash or repaint their properties in conjunction with Visit Sibu Year (VSY) 2017.

Speaking at the full council meeting held at Wisma Sanyan yesterday, Tiong said Sibu is anticipating an influx of foreign and domestic tourists in line with the various programmes in conjunction with VSY 2017 in place.

“To portray a good image of and increase the attraction of Sibu, we need full support and cooperation from the local business community.

“If you look at certain cities around the world, they have developed certain attractions such as painting their commercial buildings in a combination of colours. It is our wish to see a striking colourful image of the Sibu Business District,” he pointed out.

Towards this, he urged owners to coordinate the colours of their buildings to create an attractive colourful urban landscape for Sibu.

Tiong was impressed by the active participation from SMC councillors to contribute ideas and efforts to make VSY 2017 a grand event for Sibu and the central region of Sarawak.

He said more than 12 events had been listed for VSY 2017 with the Borneo Cultural Festival 2017 as its main event and the Sibu International Lantern Festival 2017 as another signature event.

He added the council would invite their Friendship Cities in China and Taiwan to send their troupes to participate in the lantern festival.

SMC deputy chairperson Rogayah Jamain has been appointed as the organising committee chairperson for VSY 2017 and she will be assisted by Cr Wong Hie Ping.

Meanwhile, Tiong said the council had formed various subcommittees to plan, execute and evaluate matters for the various events and programmes under VSY 2017.

“I have full confidence in and support the organising committee to make VSY 2017 as a most successful programme, creating a platform for Sibu to revitalise social and economic sustainability,” he said.

He also urged members of the public to make greater efforts towards a cleaner and more beautiful Sibu.

“We must echo the call by the government to take our own initiative to clean our compounds and to not litter our environment,” he said.