PBB Pujut Women’s chief calls on Bumiputera youths to register as voters

MIRI: PBB Pujut Women’s wing chairlady Lila Mohamad yesterday urged Bumiputera youths who have not registered as voters to do so before September 30.

She said they have about three to four more days to register as voters to exercise their rights as citizens of Malaysia.

“I am making a last-minute call for Bumiputera youths to register as voters,” Lila told The Borneo Post yesterday.

She said they could register themselves at the nearest Post Office, which would not take long and does not require any payment.

She advised them to bring along their identity card.

“It is sad to see most Bumiputera youths not exercising their rights as voters in the last few elections as they are not registered voters,” she lamented.

“All this while, we see youths involved in protests, pickets, etc. However, we do not know if they are already voting or are eligible voters,” she added.

She also said the wing had been organising a few membership drives.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission reported that over four million eligible people had not registered as voters.