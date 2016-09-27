Police record statements over go-kart accident

KUANTAN: Police have recorded statements from representatives of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia which organised a go-kart race in Indera Mahkota last Sunday in which two people were killed when a go-kart rammed spectators.

Kuantan Police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh said today the police would also record a statement from Siti Suhaiza Seman, 38.

Siti Suhaiza’s husband, factory supervisor Izwan Isa, 39, and their daughter Nur Zulaikha, five, were killed in the accident which happened at 11.30am during the Educational Innovation of Motorsports and Automotive Race (EIMARace) 2016.

Abdul Aziz said the police would give Siti Suhaiza some time to get over the trauma of the accident before recording her statement.

He did not disclose the names of the UTM representatives from whom the statements were recorded nor the number of individuals who had been summoned to help in the investigation into the accident.

Izwan and Nur Zulaikha were killed after a go-kart veered out of control and crashed into spectators.

Nur Zulaikha’s brother, Muhammad Izz Danial Izwan, seven, and Siti Zuhaiza were injured in the accident.

It is learnt that the accident happened after three go-karts brushed against one another during the race and one of them veered out of control and rammed spectators. – Bernama