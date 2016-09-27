PPNS told to go downstream for farmers

Uggah (second from right) presenting the PPNS dividends to Tony, who received it on behalf of 28 PPKs. Harden is third from right and Entri is on the right. — Photo by Chimon Upon Uggah (fourth from right) touching a transparent globe to symbolically launch PPNS’ 31st AGM. — Photo by Tan Song Wei

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wants Sarawak State Farmers’ Organisation (PPNS) to help local farmers earn more through marketing and downstream activities.

He said local farmers could be earning much more based on the fact that the many agriculture products they produce, such as pepper, were resold by the importing countries, such as Singapore, using their own brands.

“This is why there is a need for us to carry out downstream activities, and PPNS can play a very important role in this matter,” he told a press conference after officiating at PPNS’ 31st annual general meeting (AGM) here yesterday.

Asked on the estimated revenue that could be generated from downstream activities, Uggah said he could not provide an accurate figure for now.

“What we are aiming for is to export pepper and other agriculture produce by using our own brand.”

In view of this, Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy Minister, said his ministry would be organising a lab discussion this Sept 28-29 to address agriculture-related issues as well as on how PPNS could help transform the rural economy.

“During the lab, we hope to identify other agriculture products and methods that can be used to encourage downstream activities.”

Earlier, Uggah said his ministry would look into the proposals, suggestions and issues highlighted by PPNS.

He also assured that the government would not be a hindrance to any programme or activity organised by the organisation.

“I understand there are about 160,000 PPNS members in the state, and we want them to assist the government transform the economy of in the rural areas.”

During the ceremony, Uggah presented PPNS dividends totalling RM174,359 to 28 Area Farmers Organisation (PPKs). It was received on behalf by PPK Belaga chairman Pemanca Tony Kulleh.

He also presented a ‘Kumpulan Wang Kebajikan’ mock cheque of RM84,000, which was received on behalf by PPK Serian chairperson Pemanca Salbiah Emon.

Also present at the function were Assistant Minister of Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and PPNS chairman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran.