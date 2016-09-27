Probe bribe-for-entry claim – LDP

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) organizing secretary Peter Chong Su Leong urged the state government to carry out rigorous investigations on the viral video of enforcement personnel allegedly taking bribes in exchange for the entry of illegal immigrants into Sabah, and bring the culprits to justice.

Chong said facilitating the entry of illegal immigrants into Malaysia was tantamount to betrayal of our national sovereignty and could be considered as committing treason against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“These government servants must be severely penalized for their actions,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Chong said these perpetrators have undermined the government’s effort to beef up security in the east coast of Sabah.

“These enforcement personnel have opened the door wide for illegal immigrants to enter Sabah and consequently rendered our security measures useless.

“We know nothing about the illegal immigrants or their intention to enter our state.

“Without immigration records, these illegal immigrants pose a huge security risk to Sabah.”

With the growing threats of terrorism, Chong said the Islamic States (IS) or Abu Sayyaf terrorists were eyeing opportunities to infiltrate into Sabah.

“We should be curbing criminals from penetrating Sabah. As such, what the enforcement personnel have done, allowing illegal immigrants to enter the state through the back door, is unforgivable.”

Chong proposed that the state government set up a special committee to investigate whether the incident was an isolated case or a common practice at certain entry points as well as how long this had been going on in order to formulate a solution.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate and uncover the enforcement personnel involved, and subsequently take legal action against the perpetrators who used their positions for profit in order to serve as a warning to others.

“Sabah has long been plagued with the issue of illegal immigrants.

“The government must take serious action against such misconduct to deter enforcement personnel from succumbing to the temptations of corruption.”