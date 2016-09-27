PTPTN always open for consultation with borrowers

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is always open for negotiations to all borrowers with difficulties in making repayments and strives to ease their burden.

PTPTN, in a statement, here today said the action taken was not to pressure any parties but for the sake of national education and providing adequate fundings for students in future.

According to the statement, any action taken took into account all aspects and not done arbitrarily and always stuck to the customer friendly concept.

Among the approaches included negotiations for restructuring of loans, opening the state and branch PTPTN offices, operating on weekends and after office hours for some branch offices and providing online payment services.

However steps taken by the PTPTN which included listing borrowers in the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) would continue, it said.

The PTPTN statement was issued following the statement by Higher educatilon Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh yesterday reminding the organisation not to prosecute any borrowers when collecting their loan repayments.– Bernama