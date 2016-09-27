Sarawak closer to administrative autonomy in EPP appointments

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sarawak has taken a step closer towards administrative autonomy with the delegation of power to local officers to represent the Education Service Commission (EPP) in the appointment of teachers in the Federal Civil Service.

A total of 20 education officers born in the state yesterday received their letter of appointment as chairman of the Interview Board for EPP in Sarawak from the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu at the National Administration Institute (Intan) Sarawak campus here.

“I am confident that by 2018, we would be able to reach the minimum 90 per cent target of Sarawak-born teachers serving in the state,” said Entulu, adding that the 10 per cent would be filled by teachers from Peninsular Malaysia.

He reminded that these teachers from Peninsular Malaysia who formed the 10 per cent would not be confined to teaching religious classes only.

“Do not have the assumption that the 10 per cent are merely to fill up teachers for the religious classes. If they (Peninsular Malaysia teachers) are excellent in teaching mathematics or science subjects, we have to bring them in,” Entulu pointed out.

On another note, the Selangau MP said with the appointment of Sarawakians to the Interview Board of EPP in Sarawak, he expected the standard of education in the state to be improved.

He reasoned that this was because expectations were high that the local teachers fully understood and could tailor their classes to the educational needs of their students better.

Among the first task of the Interview Board, he said would be the selection of new teachers to fill up the vacancies in the state’s Chinese vernacular secondary (673 vacancies) and primary (300 vacancies) schools by Nov this year.

“I hope that each of you will select teachers based on their merits and who are fully dedicated to their profession,” said Entulu, reminding that there should not be any favouritism in the selection process so as not to put the state’s education empowerment in jeopardy.

Also speaking was EPP chairman Tan Sri Dr Haili Dolhan who said trainings and briefings would be conducted for the 20 officers to strengthen their readiness in providing interviews.

He said their appointments were the outcome of an agreement by the Cabinet on Sept 9 last year and the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem on Jan 20 this year on the proposed empowerment to the state government of Sarawak.

He further said that the 20 officers were from a total of 2,438 educators who were interviewed in Kuching, Sri Aman, Kapit, Belaga, Mukah and Baram.