Singapore scion buys 49 pct stake in Rolling Stone

SINGAPORE: A Singapore firm headed by a scion of one of Asia’s richest families has bought a 49 per cent stake in Rolling Stone, with plans to diversify the iconic magazine into new business including live events and merchandising.

BandLab Technologies, a music and technology start-up headed by 28-year-old Kuok Meng Ru, bought the stake for an undisclosed sum and will partner current owners Wenner Media, the firms said in a statement late Sunday.

Rolling Stone International, a new subsidiary to be headed by Kuok, will organise events including concerts, and develop merchandising and hospitality services, Bloomberg News reported.

Rolling Stone International will “build on the brand’s worldwide appeal and recognition”, the statement added.

BandLab will have no involvement in the editorial side of the magazine, and will not have a stake in Wenner Media, Bloomberg reported.

Kuok is the son of Singapore palm oil magnate Kuok Khoon Hong — founder of Wilmar International, the industry’s biggest trader — and grand-nephew of Robert Kuok, Malaysia’s richest man who is worth more than 11 billion according to Forbes.

“Rolling Stone’s impact on culture over the years has been immeasurable and I’m truly honoured to be joining the team on the next phase of its journey,” said Kuok, a Cambridge graduate. — AFP