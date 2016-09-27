‘Snake on a train’ halts Japan bullet express

TOKYO: A Japanese bullet train was forced to make an emergency stop yesterday after a snake was found slithering between the seats, local media reported.

A passenger spotted the 30 centimetre (12 inch) serpent poking between a gap in the seats, prompting the train, travelling between Tokyo and Hiroshima to stop and allow police to capture the slippery stowaway.

Despite its menacing appearance, the brown snake was not believed to be poisonous and no injuries were reported, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, speculating that the reptile could be a juvenile ratsnake.

Train staff made announcements asking if any passengers had misplaced a snake, but no one came forward and police were still looking for the owner, media added. — AFP