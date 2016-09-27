SRDC to reorganise Selangau market for conducive trading

Sempurai Petrus Ngelai The ‘tamu’ in Sibu Jaya now looks more neat and spacious after the restructing of trading place, including tables.

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will apply Sibu Jaya’s ‘tamu’ model in Selangau to make the marketplace more spacious and better organised as well as to reduce congestion.

According to SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, the move will see rearrangement of the trading areas in Selangau, including the position of tables to make it more conducive for trading.

He disclosed this was the short-term solution which the council was pursuing besides looking into long-term measures to address the needs of these traders.

Sempurai estimated the number of ‘tamu’ traders being housed at the existing market in Selangau to be about 200, not including those trading along the five-foot-way outside the premises.

“The number of traders is dependent on the season and weekend itself, where sometimes, it can be more than 300. That is why we can see this is the thing that we need to do immediately to make sure that the area looks neat and not congested.

“We already have short-term and long-term planning for the ‘tamu’ there, including restructuring the trading place. So, now, we are looking at repositioning the tables so that the facility can accommodate more traders. This is in progress and will be completed very soon,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He pointed out the new arrangement had worked well for Sibu Jaya’s ‘tamu’ which had become better and rather organised, being more spacious for the traders after they did the restructuring a few days ago.

Sempurai was asked to respond to Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang’s suggestion for SRDC to provide a proper trading place for street hawkers at Selangau and Stapang.

Adding on, he disclosed three councillors had been assigned to look into the matter together with a public health inspector.

As is practised at the ‘tamu’ in Sibu Jaya, the trading places in Selangau too will be rotated among the traders.

“Rotation – so that everybody has equal opportunity to trade at the so-called prime area and this (practice) ensures fairness.”

He said they would also provide proper canopies for barbecue traders near the premises to replace the makeshift structures put up by the said traders which were becoming eyesores.

The council targeted to get this done (provision of canopies) before the coming Selangau Festival, he pointed out.

On their long-term solution, he said they were looking for a proper site for the traders.

But first, they would need to find out the location of the Pan Borneo Highway and where the route would pass through.

Meanwhile, Gira said SRDC should focus on improving and upgrading public facilities in Selangau before implementing a parking-fee system there.

On this, Sempurai assured that parking fees would not be imposed there soon as it was still at the planning stage.

Should parking fee be implemented, he said the council would start with Sibu Jaya township.

“(But) that will require slightly longer time as the existing law needed to be amended – the parking by-law needs to be extended to SRDC areas.

“Of course, we need to be ready with the facilities before we implement the parking fee,” he said.