Still in the dark over next FAS president

KUCHING: Former Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Datu Sudarsono Osman believes a new president will head the association soon.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he was unable to reveal anything else.

“The new president could be identified within this week. I can’t reveal the details of the new candidate for president for now,” he said.

He was attending a dinner to usher in this year’s People’s Football League (LBR) at a local hotel here.

There remains little indication of who is likely to assume the FAS hot seat.

Most recently, Semop assemblyman Abdullah Saidol, who is also the Chief Minister’s political secretary, was brought up but he has since denied being interested in the post.

Following its annual general meeting on Sept 17, FAS have elected new exco members but have yet to elect a president.

Former FAS president Datu Sudarsono Osman, deputy president Datu Abu Bakar Marzuki and secretary-general Abdullah Julaihi declined to be re-elected.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have announced that there will be a LBR tournament for women next year.

This was confirmed by FAM vice president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah who spoke during the dinner.

The LBR, which enters its second edition, kicked off on Sept 24.

The national fourth-tier football league is supervised by FAM and managed by Liga Bolasepak Rakyat-Limited Liability Partnership.