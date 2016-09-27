Two reps ‘settle’ their score on the field

Allan (standing, right) with his ‘Bujang Sigat’ team-mates. Aaron (right) shaking hands with the referee as Allan (left) looks on before the game. Donny (tenth right) presents a memento to Allan, as Aaron (Donny’s right) and others look on.

KANOWIT: Two elected representatives swapped their suits and shoes for football jerseys and soccer boots recently.

Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang’s ‘Sigat Tuai’ team took on Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong’s ‘Bujang Sigat’ line-up during a friendly match at SK Saint Francis Xavier football field here.

The event was run by Kanowit Information Department in collaboration with Kanowit Town 1Malaysia Community (K1M) and Rantau Kemiding K1M.

Kanowit Information Department head Donny Minggu Ling said it was the first time his office put together such a match.

“The objective is to strengthen rapport between elected representatives, government bodies, and community leaders. It is also to promote a healthy lifestyle,” said Donny.

Such an occasion also enabled the elected representatives to not only show their sporting prowess but their ‘approachable side’ to the people too.

Besides Donny, those joining the match were Kanowit police chief DSP Daniel Desmond Benjamin, Kapitan Kong Chak Fui, Kanowit District Council (KDC) councillors Teo Guan Boon, Dang Enjat and Charlie Salang, Tuai Rumah Basil Ujang, Tuai Rumah Ron Ugai and former KDC councillor Sao Asing.

‘Bujang Sigat’ beat ‘Sigat Tuai’ 6-5.