‘Urang Sarawak’ exhibition to highlight state’s heritage

KUCHING: The Sarawak Museum is launching its ‘Urang Sarawak: Pameran Tentang Kita’ exhibition at Sarawak Art Museum tomorrow.

State Museum Department director Ipoi Datan told reporters at a press conference yesterday that this new exhibition aimed to showcase the beauty and depth of Sarawak heritage.

“This is to give people a better understanding of the history and political development of Sarawak through the eyes of the local people,” he said, adding that it would cover topics such as the political development from the Brooke era to the formation of Malaysia.

The exhibition would also cover all the ethnicities found in Sarawak – from demographic information to cultural heritage, as well as a section on key archaeological finds in Sarawak, said Ipoi.

“This exhibition is something for visitors to experience, while we wait for the new museum to complete,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem will officiate at the launch of the exhibition tomorrow morning.

Entry to the ‘Urang Sarawak’ exhibition is free.

The museum is open from 9am to 4.30pm on weekdays; and 10am-4pm on weekends and public holidays.