Woman in remand over death of three family members

Police personnel taking out the bodies of the victims from the apartment unit. Bernama Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman has been remanded for five days to assist investigation into the death of three family members in Taman Sri Sinar, Segambut, here.

The 35-year-old woman is believed to be a close relative of the deceased,  Cheah Hing Soon,34, Cheah Kai Sze,3, and Cheah Kai Wen, seven months.

Sentul police chief ACP R.Munusamy said the woman gave conflicting  statements and this caused the police to apply for a remand order.

He added police needed more time to determine the cause of the incident.

Autopsy on the three bodies were still being conducted.

Yesterday, the bodies of a man and his two children were found in a rented unit on Level 2, Nova Apartment, Taman Sri Sinar, Segambut.

The bodies of the two children were found in two large containers in two rooms while the body of the father was found lying in the master bedroom. – Bernama

