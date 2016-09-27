Wong: BN candidate for Lanang could be from UPP

SIBU: UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh on Sunday night called on party members to gear up for the next parliamentary election as the BN candidate for Lanang parliamentary constituency could be from UPP.

Speaking at the Mid-Autumn Festival gathering organised by UPP Bawang Assan branch in Sungai Sadit, he said members should pool their resources together, like what they did in the last state election.

He called on them to merge into the community to serve the people, to prove again that the candidate from UPP would be the most winnable for BN.

“Even if UPP is not in the Barisan Nasional (BN) fold, we have all this while remained BN-friendly, working in solidarity with the BN. We have worked hard and we shall continue working in this spirit.”

Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister, said there was indication that BN would again field the most winnable candidates in the coming parliamentary election.

He said in the last state election, there were 13 direct BN candidates, of which 11 won the seats for BN.

He disclosed that he had discussed with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem matters relating to the coming parliamentary election last week.

On his service in Bawang Assan, he said he had been on the ground in Sungai Sadit and its surrounding areas.

He added that he had been working with the UPP Sungai Sadit Service Committee and the community leaders there on the upgrading of roads in the villages in Bawang Assan.

He thanked villagers in Bawang Assan for rallying behind BN in the state election.

“We shall keep to our words and walk the talk. We shall continue working with the people. We shall work for rural development in Bawang Assan.”

On a related matter, he said with the building of the only road linking Sibu to Tanjung Manis that cuts through Bawang Assan constituency, investors had been pouring in and the villagers in Bawang Assan were reaping the benefits.