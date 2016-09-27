Young people encouraged to join the Territorial Army

TAWAU: Young people, especially from the Tiong Hua community in the east coast of Sabah, are strongly encouraged to join the Territorial Army (Askar Wataniah) in the interest of national security and family harmony.

Territorial Army 516th regiment for east coast of Sabah commanding officer, Honorary Brigadier General Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, said the Territorial Army is a military reserve force of the Malaysian Army with the same role as the military in protecting national sovereignty.

Liew said, the Territorial Army is an important voluntary team when defending the country, or when faced with any challenges or intrusion. Thus, there is a dire need to increase the number of the Territorial Army regiment from time to time in order to meet the demand of our country.

Liew said this to the media at a press conference after officiating at an annual camp of the Territorial Army regiment at Kukusan Camp, North Road here on Sunday, recently that was participated by 423 trainees from Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan.

“The people in general must be aware of their responsibility to protect the country’s sovereignty and not just criticise or rely solely on the enforcement agencies whenever an incident or kidnapping case happen. They should instead show their sincerity by joining the Territorial Army for the sake of the country’s sovereignty,” Liew said.

According to him, good interaction is vital between the officers and volunteers of the Territorial Army from time to time.

A total of 134 volunteers of the Territorial Army were promoted during the opening of the annual camp that day. Also present was Honorary Mejar, Datuk Yong Chi Fui.