Another person’s passport lands man in jail

KOTA KINABALU: A man was sentenced to seven months in jail by the Sessions Court here for having in his possession another Indonesian person’s passport.

Judge Azreena Aziz imposed the sentence on Hollice Joseph, 32, after he pleaded guilty as charged under Section 12 (1) (f) of the Passport Act 1966, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

He had in his possession a passport under the name of Flaviana Kewa Hali without lawful authority when apprehended at a roadside near Kampung Dumpil, Putatan at 11.30 pm on September 9.

The court also ordered Hollice to serve his jail sentence starting from his day of his arrest.

In a separate case, two foreigners were sentenced to four months and five months jail respectively for entering Sabah without valid travel documents.

Nada Spelman and Limbu Panggalo pleaded guilty before the judge to their charges framed under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or a maximum jail term of five years or both, upon conviction.

They were arrested during separate operations in Ranau and here on September 14 and 16, respectively.

The court also ordered Nada to be whipped and for both accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their sentences.

ASP Sabrina Jinius prosecuted.