ASNB declares 6.10 sen per unit income distribution for AS1malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has announced an income distribution of 6.10 sen per unit for Amanah Saham 1Malaysia (AS1Malaysia) for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2016 as against 6.40 sen last year.

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, said the income distribution, which involved a total payment of RM700.63 million, would benefit over 393,000 holders who subscribed to 11.49 billion AS1Malaysia units.

“All transactions for AS1Malaysia have been suspended from Sept 23 until Oct 3 to facilitate the calculation of income distribution,” he told reporters when announcing the scheme’s income distribution yesterday.

ASNB is the wholly-owned company of PNB which manages unit trust funds.

Up until Sept 23, AS1Malaysia has recorded a gross income of RM777.63 million, said Abdul Wahid.

He said of this, RM344.87, or 44.4 per cent, was contributed from profit of the sale of shares while dividend income from investee companies contributed RM321.27 million, or 41.3 per cent.

The remaining RM111.49 million, or 14.3 per cent, was derived from investments in short-term instruments and other income, he said.

ASNB is the wholly-owned company of PNB. — Bernama