Ba Ubung Penans agree to Mulu assemblyman’s suggestion to relocate

MIRI: The Penans of Ba Ubung settlement in Ulu Seridan, Baram have responded positively to the suggestion by Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala for them to be resettled at Long Meraan to enable the provision of facilities and infrastructure for the community.

The group trekked four hours from their settlement to Long Meraan to meet Gerawat, who is also State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker, during his visit there on Sept 23 after stopping at the 13-door Penan settlement of Long Lesuan.

The assemblyman was on a four-day outreach visit to Ulu Seridan and other places across his constituency – starting from Long Balau on Sept 22 where he met Penans from the three settlements.

He was accompanied by new Long Lama District officer Baru Tai, Penghulu Freddy Abun and longhouse chief (KK) Lagang Tipung of Long Seridan.

Long Meraan is a 27-door settlement led by KK Belawing Turau who requested for roofing materials, clean piped water supply and micro-hydroelectricity for the 42 families, including villagers from Ba Ubung who were keen to resettle there.

Gerawat assured them that he would bring their request for basic amenities and utilities to the relevant authorities. He later approved Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants of RM10,000 for Long Meraan village development and security committee (JKKK) to complete the BEM church project; and RM5,000 for Long Lesuan.

The entourage then returned to the Kelabit village of Long Seridan where Gerawat handed over 25 1Msia water tanks to Lagang for distribution among the families there.

The assemblyman also handed over 300 new chairs to BEM Long Seridan Church and RM10,000 to SK Long Seridan parents-teachers association (PTA), which he pledged during his visit there in June.