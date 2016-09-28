Latest News Sabah 

Boat owner and crew missing, feared kidnapped

LAHAD DATU: A fishing boat owner and his crew are feared to have gone missing in the waters off Lahad Datu last night (Sep 27).

A Bernama source said the victims were believed to have been kidnapped while fishing at about 10.08 pm.

“I am sorry, busy alerting fishermen at sea now,” he said.- BERNAMA

