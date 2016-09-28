Bomba now training air crew for new choppers – Deputy DG

MUST and STORM members demonstrating how to abseil from a helicopter. MUST and STORM members in a group photo with Soiman (seated eighth right), Law (seated seventh left) and fire officers.

MIRI: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is in the process of training air unit crew for its two new helicopters which are expected to arrive soon, its deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Soiman Jahid said.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘2016 Fire and Rescue Department’s Multi-Skills Team (MUST) with Aircraft for Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia (STORM) Course for Borneo Zone’ at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) field in Permyjaya here yesterday.

He said the additional two Agusta Westland AW189 helicopters which were expected to be delivered by end of next year or early 2018 would be for the Borneo Zone – Sabah and Sarawak.

With the two new aircraft, he expected Bomba to respond faster to emergency situations.

Presently, Sarawak and Sabah share two helicopters which are stationed in Miri.

To a question, Soiman said he had submitted the application for a budget to build more fire stations throughout Sarawak under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), considering that it is a big state.

On manpower, Soiman disclosed that Bomba had some 14,000 fire personnel in the country.

He also said Sarawak had 68 fire stations – 29 full fire stations and 39 volunteer fire stations.

A total of 32 fire personnel from Sarawak and Labuan completed the six-day MUST course which ended yesterday.

According to Soiman, the course was part of Bomba’s regular training to further enhance the skills of members in handling emergency situations outdoors such as disasters.

The exercises included various techniques such as air rescue operations like abseiling from the helicopter, as well as descending by way of fast roping or winching which are the only alternatives when a helicopter is unable to land.

“This is compulsory for every Bomba personnel to learn the exercises once they are absorbed into the elite team to expose them to helicopters, so that they can implement the operation more effectively, besides learning how to abseil and descend from the aircraft,” Soiman explained.

MUST is an elite component of the Fire and Rescue Department specially tasked with rescue and emergency services in rural areas, established on Sept 11, 1998, alongside the Air Unit headquartered in Subang, Selangor.

Among those present at the closing were the head of Zone 6 Miri Bomba senior superintendent 1 Law Poh Kiong, senior assistant fire commissioner Zulkefli Ali, assistant fire superintendent Omar Mohamad and senior fire officer I Norzaidee Zainudin.