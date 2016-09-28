Bright future for UiTM graduates in tourism – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Hotel and tourism management faculty students at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) have bright future in Sabah because the tourism sector in Sabah is one of the sectors where most locals are employed, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said, 95 percent of workers in the sector are locals compared to the other sectors.

“UiTM students here have a bright future as it usually take six months to get a job upon completing their studies when compared to other educational institutions,” he said.

He urged students at the university to improve their command of the English language and not shy to be a UiTM graduate since the courses offered at the university complied with the needs of industries,” Masidi said, when launching the 2016 World Tourism Day celebration organised by UiTM yesterday.

Masidi said, he expects the tourism sector to grow further in Sabah in the future, so the students should not be unduly worried about not getting jobs.

He added that as of June 2016, arrivals from Europe increased by 2.7 percent when compared to the same period last year, while Chinese arrivals have increased by 48.2 percent during the same period.

Also present was Sabah UiTM rector, Datuk Dr. Abdul Kadir Rosline.