Canada approves $36 bln LNG gas pipeline project

MONTREAL: Canada approved a Can$36 billion ($27 billion US) project by Malaysia’s Petronas to build a gas pipeline along its Pacific Northwest coast, one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the country’s history.

The liquefied natural gas project is the first deal by the year-old Liberal government that goes against environmentalists in the name of benefiting the country’s economic interests. Environemtal activists and indigenous groups have opposed the plans. -AFP

