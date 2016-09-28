Club seeks entries for National Sports Day fun run

SIBU: The Xsports Club is calling for entries for the National Sports Day Sibu Fun Run 2016 on Oct 9 at the Sibu Town Square Phase 1.

It is limited to 800 runners and all will receive a medal.

There will be four categories – 8km Men’s Open, 8km Women’s Open, 5km Men’s Fun Run and 5km Women’s Fun Run – and the registration fee is RM50.

The top four prizes for the first two categories are RM300, RM200, RM150 and RM100 respectively.

Those who place fifth to seventh will receive RM50 each, RM30 each will go to those placing eighth to 10th, while those who come in 11th to 30th place will get RM10 each.

For the fun run categories, the top six will receive RM200, RM150, RM100, RM80, RM50 and RM30 respectively.

Those coming in seventh to 10th will receive RM20 each, while RM10 each awaits those who come in 11th to 30th place.

The run will start at 7am and all participants must be at the starting area an hour before.

Participants can collect their race kits on Oct 7-8 at Wisma Sanyan Ground Floor from 9am until 6pm.

Registration can also be checked on the Sibu Xsports Club Facebook page from Oct 6.

Forms are available from SMTC Machinery Sdn Bhd at 55, Mission Road (016-8866398 – Fiona); Bataras Food Court at No. 7, Tun Abang Haji Openg Road 1 (013-8378800 – Meng Hui); Rodalink Sibu, at No. 32, Keranji Road (010-2522898 – Kevin Lim); or Lian Kiew Cafe at Tuanku Osman Road (016-8537727).

For more information, contact Joanna Eng (013-8100572), Ah Seng (016-8537737), or Victor Chong (013-5743179) on weekdays from 9am to 5pm.