Cycling enthusiasts to gather at Samarahan Bike Challenge 2016 this Oct 8-9

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Samarahan Bike Challenge 2016 next month is expected to gather 10 teams from the state, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei and West Kalimantan, apart from a large number of individual cyclists.

Team Giant – a group comprising national cyclists – and Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games 1998 silver medallist Nor Affendi Rosli will be among the stars to watch out for during the meet, which will run from Oct 8 to 9.

According to Samarahan District Officer Mohd Ainnie Mohamad, there will also be a host activities slated for the visitors at the event.

“The objective behind the organisation of this competition, which offers prizes worth RM10,800, is to produce more cyclists who will excel at state, national and international championships.

“It will also be a part of the tourism package for Samarahan Division,” he told reporters during a press conference on Samarahan Bike Challenge 2016 at Samarahan District Office yesterday, listing the children’s colouring contest, BMX stunt demonstrations, lucky draws and the ‘Aerobathon’ competition at the Summer Mall here as among the activities to be run throughout the two days.

There would also be an exhibition involving government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Royal Malaysia Police, Welfare Department, National Registration Department, Immigration Department, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and National Anti-Drug Agency.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ainnie took the opportunity to express his appreciation to local elected representatives and the sponsors for their support and contribution to the event.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony on Oct 9.