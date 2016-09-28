Darell brushes off betrayal claims

KOTA KINABALU: Penampang MP Darell Leiking said there are no ill feelings arising from his departure from () to join former Umno vice president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, in the new Sabah based opposition party.

As a matter of fact, Darell said, his former colleagues in Keadilan have indicated their willingness to help him.

“We will reach an amicable term to work together,” he told press members during a press conference held recently at the PKR Penampang office on Monday night.

He added that he had even met with the party’s president, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, to inform her of his decision to resign from the party.

“How many people intending to leave a party speak to the president beforehand?” he asked when questioned if the relationship between him and his former party remained cordial.

Darell also reiterated that he has never enticed anyone to leave PKR to join him in the new party which until now remain clouded in mystery as both Darell and Shafie have kept mum concerning the name of the new party.

He said the process with the Registrar of Society (RoS) is likely to be completed by early October and an announcement would be made then.

He added that he will also invite members of the media to the party’s office which will be located somewhere here.

“When the time comes, we will invite you guys,” he promised.

Darell brushed off allegations that he has betrayed his own mandate by leaving Keadilan.

“I think they (his accusers) are not being honest. I am still in the opposition,” he said, dispelling claims that he has adopted the ‘Katak’ culture, a derogatory term used for politicians who jump from one party to another. He also stressed that he is not in the culture of condemning his former party.

“Maybe if I moved to BN…’kesian’ (pity) the Sabah politics. They condemn each other so much,” he went on.

At the same time, Darell expressed that both Shafie and himself were excited with the new party, which he has described as a partnership between the natives of east and west coast of Sabah and of strengthening of the feeling of trust which were broken in the 1980s.

He mentioned also that the new party would be a multi-racial one and would fight for all matters relating to Sabah.

Darell said, unlike the times when he was still in Keadilan, he would now be able to speak more about Sabah since it is a Sabah-based party.

He disclosed that there are many Chinese members in the party as well.

“The Chinese have always been waiting for the natives to reach political maturity. If we work together, maybe the Chinese will give us a chance.

“We are looking for a new political culture…we hope the Chinese will give us a chance when the time comes,” he stated.

He said it was improper to use race as a political struggle and mentioned that, with regard to the new party, the state of Sabah would be the focus of the struggle instead.

“Because we still have a lot of poor Sabahans…and why do we talk about 1Malaysia but segregate each other by race? I feel the time has come and that if we cannot make it in the next election, the people are going to wake up the next day and regret,” he said.