Employers must submit EPF contribution online by Jan 1, 2018

KUCHING: It will be compulsory for all Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors in the country to use online services to submit their employees’ names, make payments and check their EPF accounts beginning Jan 1, 2018.

EPF Sarawak head Julpadya Sooma said only 80 per cent of companies in Sarawak was using electronic services to submit their employees’ names and to get access to the e-Account.

“Using electronic system would be less hectic for everybody and there is no long queue anymore – it is paperless,” he said when met after a ‘Lunch with the Media’ session here yesterday.

“So far, the response is very encouraging but in Sarawak, employers are still sceptical about using the electronic service.”

Julpadya said the biggest challenge in Sarawak was that only 12 per cent of companies were using electronic services to make e-payment.

“It’s still a psychological game and we hope it will be overcome the soonest. We are telling employers that electronic service would make life easier for all parties,” he said.

Julpadya added that EPF officilas were visiting employers and teaching them how to use the electronic service efficiently.

He was optimistic that electronic service would be able to help companies in Sarawak deal with the EPF contributions of their employees.

“If they are in doubt, they can always consult the nearest EPF office on the matter,” he said.