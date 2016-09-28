Engage students in activities, teachers told

Dennis beats the gong to declare open the annual sports meet. Dennis presents a prize to one of the winners.

MARUDI: Young children learn more from what they see and experience; so it is important that schools engage them in sports events so that they can learn about teamwork, hard work and commitment.

Getting them involved would also give an opportunity for teachers to lead by example, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau pointed out.

“So if a teacher is a lazy person, unmotivated, the chance is that your pupils will be like you. So please do the right thing because there is no escape. Children shape up their life learning from teachers beside what they see at home or longhouse,” Dennis advised when speaking at the opening of the annual sports day for Upper Baram Zone which was held at SK Long Apu recently.

On another note, he thanked the teachers and support staff posted to rural schools in Telang Usan for their outstanding contributions to the education of the rural children.

“Comparing the environment you work in here where almost everything is lacking to your counterparts in cities or towns, I can see the spirit and determination in you to make your students excel in their studies and later on in life,” he told the teachers present.

He lauded them for not complaining that they were posted to rural areas where they did not have the luxury of comfortable living quarters and teaching aids.

“Posting here is like going through a mould that will develop you into a complete educator,” he said.

To the students, he reminded that sports is not only about winning but building three most important aspects of life – a healthy body which leads to healthy mind, building fighting spirit which means never giving up easily and building self confidence.

“In life we face hundreds of discouraging situations. You need to fight on. And also no one on this planet can be successful without discipline. This is the foundation of life if you want to enjoy a better living when you grow up,” he told the students.

To the parents and teachers, he advised them to always find ways to engage with each other like by holding activities to enhance the school’s environment.

Later, Dennis announced MRP grants of RM10,000 to the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of SK Long Apu and RM7,000 each for PTA of SK Long Palai and SK long Anap.

The annual sports meet is to select athletes from the three schools under Ulu Baram Zone (SK Palai, SK Anap and SK Apu) to represent the zone at the sports meet in SK St Pius, Long San in October.

Also present were political secretary to the chief minister Charles Balan Seling, SK Long Apu headmaster Anyi Jana, Pemanca Henneser Uning Bong, Penghulu Joseph Belulok and TK Peter Tingang of Long Apu.