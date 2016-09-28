Fadilah hopes Budget allocate more funds for upgrading works

Fadilah (second left) visits a booth after launching the G-Fair Korea 2016 yesterday. Also present is Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Yang Bok-Wan (left). — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry hopes the coming 2017 Budget will allocate more funds for upgrading and maintenance works for federal roads, as well as, motorcycle lanes.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof, said these were among the two focus areas that were identifed by the ministry, apart from the normal upgrading works and construction of highways.

“We hope that with the allocation, not only upgrading of the highways be undertaken but also federal roads, especially motorcycle lanes,” he told reporters yesterday.

He said this after witnessing the signing of a partnership agreement between Projek Garuda Sdn Bhd and South Korea-based Shindo Industry Co Ltd, at the two-day G-Fair Korea 2016, which started yesterday.

Fadilah said federal roads were main routes for most Malaysians, as opposed to highways which were alternative routes, and the ability to upgrade and properly maintain them would have a positive impact towards road users and traders who set up shops there.

On the signing of the agreement yesterday, Fadilah said he hoped to see Projek Garuda successfully develop its business capabilities with Shindo and spearhead the joint manufacturing of road safety products locally and subsequently export them to ASEAN countries.

“With good innovations such as roller barriers, coloured powder-coated guard rails, anti-glare systems and solar-powered highway indicators, these products will definitely serve to reduce the number of accidents in Malaysia and increase social benefits to road users,” he said.

The two-day G-Fair Korea trade fair, hosted by the Korean Trade Centre, expects to see attendance of 1,500 visitors from across Asia. — Bernama