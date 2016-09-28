Fire leaves Kpg Merambut family homeless

Photo shows the fire destroying the family’s wooden house. Firefighters walk through what is left of the house.

LIMBANG: A fire left a family from Kampung Merambut here homeless yesterday after it razed their wooden house, built under the People’s Housing Programme (PBR), to the ground.

Limbang Zone Fire and Rescue Department chief Edmund Dmahai Amboh said the incident occurred around 8am while all the family members were out at work.

Upon receiving a distress call at 9.05am, firefighters rushed by boat to the village by the Limbang River, about 20km from here.

When they arrived around 10am, the house was already destroyed.

The family also lost all their belongings.

The Fire and Rescue Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Welfare Department officers have gone to the scene to investigate and deliver immediate aid to the family.