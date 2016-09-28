Sarawak 

Fisherman arrested in anti-drug operation in Lawas

The straws, believed to contain amphetamines, seized from the house in the Monday night raid.

LAWAS: A 38-year-old fisherman was arrested during a raid on a house at Kampung Punang here on Monday, where police found 34 straws containing substance believed to be amphetamines weighing 2.7g.

According to Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, his men believed that the fisherman might have concealed the straws inside a matchbox.

“Police found the matchbox inside the left pocket of his trousers during a search on him. The suspect also tested positive for drugs,” he said.

The 9.15pm operation was led by Insp Zulpaka Aidiee.

The fisherman is now in police detention pending further investigation under Section 15 (1) (a) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug abuse, and Section 12 (2) of the same Act for possession of dangerous drugs.

