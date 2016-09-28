Hangzhou officials to discuss sister city pact in KK

HANGZHOU: The chairman of the Standing Committee of Hangzhou Municipal People’s Congress Wang Jincai will lead a delegation to Kota Kinabalu in November this year to further discuss the proposed signing of a sisterhood pact.

Revealing this during a courtesy call on him by a visiting 10-member delegation from the Sabah State Legislative Assembly led by Special Task Minister Datuk Teo Chee Kang here, Wang expressed hope that the formalisation of the pact could be expedited.

“I hope we (Hangzhou and Kota Kinabalu City Hall) could work closely to hasten the realisation of the Sisterhood,” Wang said.

The sisterhood pact idea was mooted during a visit by Teo and Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai to this city of nine million people early this year as a platform to foster friendship and collaborations of mutual benefits to both city.

“I also hope that both sides could start deliberation to identify potential areas of cooperation,” Wang said.

Hangzhou is particularly interested to collaborate in the area of tourism, agriculture and manufacturing which happened to be Sabah’s main thrust of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

Responding to Wang’s remarks, Teo said the Sabah government was equally excited with the prospect of cooperating with Hangzhou in areas that could strengthen bilateral ties between the two cities.

“In fact, the Sabah Cabinet has already approved the proposed signing of the sisterhood pact,” Teo said.

Before meeting Wang, the Sabah delegation was given a briefing and a tour of the massive Hangzhou Central Businness District which played host to the recent G-20 summit.

Currently on a 10-day study visit to China, the Sabah delegation comprises State Assembly Deputy Speakers Datuk Johnny Mositun and Datuk Dr Johnson Tee, Infrastructure Development Assistant Ministers Datuk Ghulam Khan Bahadar and Datuk Bobby Suan, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah, Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Sugut Assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, Kapayan DAP Assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi and State Assembly Secretary Datuk Bernard Dalinting.

The delegation, which left for Beijing yesterday (Tuesday 27/9) to continue their study tour, had on Monday evening met with the Deputy Chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress Cheng Weishan.