Idris Jusoh: All parties should support PTPTN’s efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Everyone should support the efforts by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to recoup loan payments, including listing the names of errant borrowers in the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the move had long been implemented to ensure the education fund could last for future generations.

He said if borrowers faced difficulty making the payments within the stipulated period, they could discuss with the PTPTN to reschedule the loans.

“Since yesterday, I have received more than 12 e-mails from borrowers who claim they are facing problems with PTPTN.

“I have forwarded all the e-mails to PTPTN for further action, including investigating each case,” he said.

Idris was speaking at a press conference after launching the National Conference on Lifelong Learning 2016 at Universiti Malaya (UM), here yesterday.

The one-day conference was aimed at discussing and sharing information relating to lifelong learning programmes in order to produce more skilled personnel in the technical and vocational fields.

Yesterday, PTPTN said in a statement that it was always open to discussion with borrowers who faced difficulty in making payments.

Idris said each PTPTN borrower should also be responsible in paying back the loan as it was social justice to new

students who want to take the same loans.

Meanwhile, commenting on reports that 150 Malaysian students in Egypt were facing difficulty paying their fees which amounted to RM4.5 million, Idris said the ministry would make an official announcement on Thursday on the matter, including the actual number of students who are affected.

“The ministry’s delegation to Egypt returned to Malaysia yesterday (on Monday). I will be getting the information on the actual number of students who are affected before taking further action,” he said. — Bernama