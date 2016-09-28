Nation 

Immigration, ICRC to prepare blueprint on health management in immigration depots

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Kuala Lumpur have formed a strategic alliance in preparing the 2017- 2020 blueprint on health management in Immigration depots, which to be completed by end of this year.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said among the aspects which would be included in the blueprint were trainings held by ICRC and Health Ministry officers for Immigration officers working in depots.

“The trainings for Immigration officers will include first aid and health training, as well as in terms of medicine and health equipment.  The blueprint will also address any issues in the Immigration depots,” he told reporters after receiving medical equipment and medicine from ICRC and Health Ministry here yesterday.

Mustafar said although communicable disease was not serious in Immigration depots, such an issue would not be compromised.

Elaborating on the medical equipment and medicine received by the department today, he said it would be used for treatment of sick detainees in six Immigration depots, namely in Bukit Jalil, Lenggeng, Semenyih, Langkap, Machap Umboo and Belantik.

Meanwhile, Head of Regional Delegation ICRC Kuala Lumpur, Isabelle Barras, said such medical equipment would provide quality curative and preventive health services and treatment to detainees and Immigration officers. — Bernama

“Indeed, healthcare in detention is always a challenging issue and I am sure that you will agree with me that healthcare is also of utmost importance for the personnel involved,” she added. — Bernama

