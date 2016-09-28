Improve system to handle public complaints — MP

KUCHING: The Ministry of Local Government was urged to improve the efficiency of the system to handle public complaints.

Stampin MP Julian Tan said Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian should put his priority right to improve the efficiency of the system.

He said this after inspecting a collapsed wall and drain of a house at Hui Sing Garden here yesterday.

He said the wall and drain could have collapsed due to old age.

“It is Dr Sim’s duty to address the issue as soon as possible. This is the heart of the matter. This is what voters want and what people voted him for,” said Tan.

He said the house owner, Jenny Ling, lodged a complaint to Kuching South City Council in July but nothing had been done so far. Water enters the house when it rains heavily.

On Aug 6, after inspecting the place, Tan lodged a complaint via Talikhidmat which is linked to the Chief Minister’s Department. No action had been taken so far.

He said the house in Hui Sing was just a tip of an iceberg. Many houses in the city have similar problem.