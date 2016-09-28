iPhone 7 and 7 Plus coming to Malaysia next month?

For those who have been anticipating to buy the original local set Apple iPhone 7, the good news is that it is just around the corner now.

According to the latest report, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be available in Malaysia by the end of October.

Malaysia e-commerce website GEMFIVE has started the pre-order for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Malaysia units.

Thus, this mean the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be covered by Malaysia Apple warranty.

The Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus retail price is listed as below:

iPhone 7 32GB – RM3,199

iPhone 7 128GB – RM3,699

iPhone 7 256GB – RM4,199

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB – RM3,799

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB – RM4,299

iPhone 7 Plus 256GB – RM4,799

Based on the above image, we can see that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is sold by GEMFIVE and estimated time arrival stated is on end of October.

