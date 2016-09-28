Malaysia to discuss Sulu Sea security with Indonesia, Philippines

Hishammuddin (third left) taking a closer look a Wisma Bentara complex project model at the ground-breaking ceremony in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. On the left is Army chief Tan Sri Mohamed Afandi Mohamed Noor.— Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will discuss the Sulu Sea security issue with his counterparts from Indonesia and the Philippines today.

He said the issue would be discussed on the sidelines of the Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM() with the United States in Hawaii.

“I can confirm that when I attend the ADMM meeting in the US tomorrow, there will be a sidelines meeting with my counterparts from Indonesia and the Philippines…to see what is the latest development on the Sulu Sea issue.”

The minister said this to reporters after the ground-breaking ceremony for the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) new Wisma Bintara complex project to house unmarried ATM members and those whose stay is unaccompanied by their family.

He said the complex was to replace the old Wisma Bintara that was demolished.

He said the cost of building the complex was estimated at RM45 million, of which RM30 million came from Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (Armed Forces Fund Board) and Perwira Niaga Malaysia, and RM15 million from the Defence Ministry.

Hishammuddin said the complex would include a 10-storey residential block with 200 units of rooms and 115 covered parking bays.

It would also have facilities such as dining hall and a sports arena, he added. — Bernama