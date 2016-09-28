Man arrested over drug deal

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested a man, who was with his two children, when he was about to close a drug deal at University Plaza, Jalan Sulaman here on Monday.

The arrest was made following the detention of two other suspects who were in possession of 503.5 grams of syabu at a parking lot at University Plaza around 7.30pm on September 26.

As plain clothed policemen were going through the 10 plastic packets of syabu from the two suspects, the father unintentionally made a turn and stopped his Perodua Viva car in front of a police officer.

Disclosing this yesterday, City police chief ACP M. Chandra said police believed that the 33-year-old father was about to make a drug deal with two suspects, aged 33 and 38, at the scene prior to his arrest.

The suspect’s two children, aged four and eight, were with him when he was arrested, he said in a press conference at the city police headquarters in Karamunsing here yesterday.

Also present were deputy city police chief Superintendent Mohd Azhar Hamin and CID chief DSP Nor Azizulkifli Mansor.

According to Chandra, police believed the father had intentionally brought his two children to the location to prevent from being detected by the public or the police.

“Police have confiscated 10 plastic packets of crystal like substance, believed to be syabu, weighing 503.5 grams with market price at RM65,000.

“Police also believe the drugs were to be distributed in local market,” said Chandra, adding that police believed the suspects were involved in a drug syndicate activity.

All three suspects have been detained to facilitate police investigation under Section 39 B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mendatory death penalty upon conviction.