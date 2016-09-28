Man injures former step-daughter for having two jobs

KUCHING: A man was arrested yesterday after he injured his former step-daughter by hurling a glass plate at her for apparently having two jobs.

The incident took place over the weekend when the 49-year-old man showed up at the 23-year-old victim’s house at Jalan Astana around 4am and berated her for working two jobs at the same time.

Aside from that, he also accused her of having an affair with one of her employers, which she vehemently denied.

In the ensuing verbal argument between the pair, the man is said to have grabbed a glass plate from the kitchen and hurled it at his former step-daughter, who was unable to avoid it and ended up with a gashed forehead after the plate smashed against her.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who confirmed the incident when contacted yesterday, said police proceeded to arrest the suspect following a report lodged by the victim.

“The suspect, aged 49, was arrested at his house at Kampung Pulo Ulu and is being detained for further investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon.

“We also seized pieces of the broken plate from the suspect’s house as evidence,” he said, while affirming that the suspect was unhappy with the victim for having two jobs simultaneously, one of which was as a coffeeshop waitress.