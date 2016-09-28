Man jailed for paid sex with 15-year-old

TAWAU: A 32-year-old Indonesian man was sentenced to four years in jail by the Session Court here yesterday for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Egusra Ali meted out the sentence to Muhammad Ali bin Japar to a charge under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

The accused, who was charged for the offence he committed on August 30 this year at about 2.30pm at room 201 at Telaga Indah Hotel, Wing Lok Road, paid the victim RM100 before having sex with her.

The accused was detained on September 8 after the victim indentified him in an identification parade.

Deputy Public Prosecuter Mohamad Safarizan Zakaria prosecuted the case.