Maritime community urged to call navy of any threat at sea

SIBU: ‘Rakan Maritim’s (Rakam) calling cards containing important contact numbers of maritime enforcement agencies were distributed to ship owners and fishermen associations in the central region yesterday.

According to the commander of Royal Malaysian Navy of Area 2 (Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan) Rear Admiral Datuk Khairul Anuar Yahya, Rakam was an initiative of the navy to protect Sabah and Sarawak waters against any forms of threat.

He said the maritime community could report directly to the authorities if they came across any suspicious activities happening in Sabah and Sarawak waters.

“They can contact the numbers given in case of emergency. It will link them directly to the operation room and the enforcement agencies will respond promptly to the information received.

“The operation room can be reached 24 hours a day and also via Whatsapp,” he told reporters after the launching of the Rakam programme by Assistant Minister for Industrial Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi here yesterday.

It was held on the sidelines of Malaysia International Marine Expo 2016 at Sibu Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

Khairul said Rakam had been proven very effective to allay fears on national waters in Sandakan, Kuching and Peninsular Malaysia. On security of Sabah and Sarawak waters, he said it was peaceful as far as the navy was concerned.

There are many kinds of threats and they included non-military or asymmetric threats such as kidnappings, he said.

“But kidnapping is handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs which means we have agencies such as Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and marine police to look into the matter.

“Establishment of Eastern Sabah Command (ESSCOM) will better coordinate the joint effort of the authorities involved,” he said.

Commander of the navy’s forward operation base First Admiral Datuk Saifudin Kamarudin, Tellian assemblyman Yussibnosh Balo, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad were also present at the event.