MB wants police to probe into fake letter on appointment of 36th Perak sultan

IPOH: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has asked the police to probe into the dissemination of a fake letter allegedly containing the Declaration of the Appointment of the 36th Sultan of Perak.

He said it was a very serious matter as those responsible were trying to tarnish the image of the Menteri Besar’s Office.

“I have instructed my officer to lodge a police report on the matter to enable the police to begin their investigation and to track down those involved,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council’s weekly meeting here today.

Zambry said his office also received the fake letter, which was a photocopied document and bore the Menteri Besar’s Office letterhead.

He said the letter stated that Zambry had declared an unknown individual, Sultan Badaruddin Alang Diwakis, as the 36th Sultan of Perak.

“It came to us just like that and we don’t know who it’s from,” he said.

The menteri besar said the sender only sent a photocopied letter through the regular postal service and not through fax, email or any other media probably to avoid being detected. \

In another development, Zambry said the Perak Housing and Real Property Board, which was approved for establishment by the State Assembly last April, would be launched on Oct 4.

“We will begin with the work to form a team to manage and administer the board,” he said.

With the board in place, all housing-related agencies and departments would be under one umbrella, and hence ease the control and monitoring activities on housing development, especially for the underprivileged.-BERNAMA