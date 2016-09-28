Ministry’s Quranic Text Division holds townhall session

KUCHING: The Home Ministry’s Publications Control and Quranic Text Division held a townhall session with stakeholders and clients at Islamic Information Centre here yesterday.

Attended by industry players and other relevant stakeholders, the session was the final of six sessions held all over the country this year.

Publications Control and Quranic Text Division deputy secretary Mohammad Naim Idris gave a briefing on the role of the division in monitoring and enforcing the publication and distribution of printed materials through the Printing Presses and Publications Act (AMCP) 1984 as well as in ensuring the authenticity of Quranic texts through the Quranic Text Printing Act 1986.

He said these were done by licensing printing presses, issuing printing permits, control at entry points and enforcement at premises.

“All printing companies must have the Printing Press licence from the Home Ministry. The licence is valid until it is canceled. If premises are found to have no licence or found to violate the conditions of their licence, they may be imprisoned for not more than three years or fined not more than RM20,000 or both.

“The licence ownership cannot be transferred without the ministry’s approval,” he said.

On printing permits, Mohammad Naim said there were several conditions to be fulfilled to be granted the permits.

“All periodicals must have printing permits.

“The permit number must be displayed under the title. Eight copies of every issue or edition must be sent to the Home Ministry as soon as it is printed.

“A major portion of the publication must contain Malaysian affairs and the content must be limited to what is stipulated in the permit. The format must be the same as the mock-up copy that has been submitted together with the application for printing permit,” he said.

He added the Home Ministry had the right to place restriction orders on any publication found to violate Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act (AMCP) 1984.

Following the briefing, the floor was opened for a dialogue session where the panel members answered several questions from the audience.

Publications Control and Quranic Text Division secretary Alias Mamat, its Sarawak acting director Yatimah Rabuan and others were also present at the briefing.