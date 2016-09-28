Miri Warriors take early lead in hockey league

KUCHING: Warriors Hockey Club of Miri registered their second consecutive win in the Men’s Open competition of the inaugural TNB Sarawak Hockey League at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium last Sunday when they outplayed IPG Batu Lintang 8-4.

David Ritokos and Mohd Adib Mohd Zafri each netted a hat-trick while the other two goals came from Delvin and Anderson Sigat.

The side coached by Rudi Naziri now lead the league standings with six points and will next play Muara Tuang Old Boys (MTOB) on Oct 8 in their final league game.

In the Women’s Open, Reunite Hockey Club also made an impressive start to their campaign with a 11-1 thumping of SMK Green Road.

The Boys U17 competition saw SMK Paku whipping SMK Matang Jaya 11-0 at the SMK Paku hockey stadium while 1Mas U15 was as impressive with a 11-0 victory over Hornbill Apprentice U14 side.

1MAS will face Sakura and MTOB take on Tasik Biru this Saturday when the official opening ceremony will take place.

Games are played on every weekend and the main tournament sponsor is Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

A total of 340 players from 17 teams are vying for honours in the Boys U17, Men’s Open and Women’s Open competitions.

There are seven teams in the Boys U17 competition which is divided into two groups, four teams in the Men’s Open and six in the Women’s Open which are played based on league format.

Teams in Men’s Open are Tasik Biru, Muara Tuang Old Boys, Warriors Hockey Club Miri, IPG Batu Lintang and teams in the Women’s Open are Runite HC, 1Mas (U15), Hornbill Apprentice (U14), SMK Green Road, Project Park All Div (PPA) and Luctor Emergo.

Boys U17 teams include SMK Matang Jaya, SMK Paku and SMK Bako in Group A, and SMK Penrissen, SMK Green Road, Sakura and 1Mas in Group B.

This first hockey tournament organised by Hockey Association of Sarawak since the merger of the Sarawak Hockey Association and the Sarawak Women’s Hockey Association will end on Oct 29.