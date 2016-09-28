Molest: Diver’s lawyer ordered to write representation letter

KOTA KINABALU: The counsel of a 23-year-old diver, who was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday with molesting a woman in Pulau Sapi waters this year, was ordered to write a representation letter to the deputy public prosecutor’s office regarding his client’s case.

Syowell Taisong pleaded not guilty to molesting the 24-year-old woman.

Cindy made the order for Syowell after his counsel Saban Sawayan tendered to the court a police report lodged by the accused against the woman’s fiance.

Saban told the court that the police report was lodged by Syowell against the woman’s fiancé for allegedly injuring his client.

It was learnt that the police report was lodged two months after the alleged molest incident.

The counsel added that he had not written any representation letter to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

The magistrate then ordered the prosecution to serve all the relevant documents to the counsel by yesterday and fixed October 19 this year to re-mention the case for status of the representation letter.

The accused was alleged to have molested the woman in Pulau Sapi waters here at 1.30pm on June 5.

The offence was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail of 10 years or a fine and with whipping or with any two of such punishment, upon conviction.

The accused is currently released on court’s bail, pending disposal of the case.

Prosecuting officer Inspector P. Nathan prosecuted.