Most power now from hydro – SEB chairman

MURUM: With the commissioning of Murum Hydroelectric Plant, the first generation project under Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), an additional 944MW of energy has been added to Sarawak’s generation mix, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

“It is now about 75 per cent hydro, with the remainder from thermal sources of coal and gas,” he mentioned in his speech at the opening of Murum HEP yesterday.

This diversity, he said, allows Sarawak to have continued energy security and ensures that natural resources like coal and gas are fully utilised.

He said the dominance of hydropower means lower generation costs, thus enabling consumers across all sectors in the state to enjoy the lowest electricity tariffs in Malaysia, which are among the lowest in the region.

“We are also protected from the volatility of fossil fuel prices and by a measure play a role in the fight against climate change with reduced carbon emissions from our power system by almost 60 per cent.

“We are also working with the government to expand electricity coverage for our rural communities.

“Today over 90 per cent of Sarawak has electricity including all the longhouses in the Murum Resettlement Scheme,” Hamed pointed out.

Since SCORE was launched, Sarawak Energy’s workforce has grown from 2,800 employees to 4,600, placing expert Sarawakian staff in engineering, project development, finance, law and communication amongst others, he said.

On energy demand in the state following the launching of SCORE, he said it grew by four folds from 4,700GWH in 2009 to more than 20,000 GWH this year.

He added that the committed demand from SCORE’s energy intensive industries and export customers was more than 3,000MW.

On the installed capacity in Sarawak, he said it grew from 1,300MW to 4,600MW, and was projected to increase to about 5,300MW by 2020 and about 8,000MW by 2025.

“As we develop energy resources for development we are also investing in the associated infrastructure including an efficient and stable transmission and distribution system,” he said.

He believes Sarawak deserves a modern electricity supply system and Sarawak Energy’s investment in generation, transmission and distribution systems would result in what would be one of the best in the region.

“This is not unnoticed, we are now exporting the electricity we generate to West Kalimantan and planning for Sabah and Brunei. North Kalimantan wants us to develop their power sector.

“We hope to be the flagship for Sarawak across the region in the development of energy, much like Petronas is the standard-bearer for Malaysia,” Hamed pointed out.

As a wholly government owned energy development corporation and utility group, he said Sarawak Energy’s traditional role is to produce, transmit and distribute reliable, affordable electricity to its organic customers across Sarawak, which now stands at about 630,000.

“We are the catalyst for Sarawak’s industrialisation development plan and strategy to achieve economic prosperity.

“From a mere idea ten years ago, it is now a reality Sarawak’s hydropower plants are generating sustainable, renewable, low carbon energy and industries are setting up or operating in industrial parks attracted by the globally competitive rates on offer,” he remarked.