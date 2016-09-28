Organisation to look after welfare of Dayak community

KAPIT: The Sarawak United Dayak Welfare Organisation (PKDBS) will look after the welfare needs of the community.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat called on the Dayak community here to support the organisation.

“This is very noble because the objective is to provide welfare to the needy Dayaks, those in difficulty such as being sick or hardcore poor students. I appeal to all Dayaks, irrespective of ethnic group, for support because this is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) meant for Dayak involvement,” he said when launching PKDBS Kapit branch recently.

“If you don’t support, who else will? All Dayaks should come forward to support so that it’s relevant and with the capability to provide social welfare assistance.”

Jamit also called on PKDBS to work with other Dayak NGOs.

“It’s important Dayaks must support Dayak-based NGOs and at the same time to work closely with other NGOs for the benefit of our community. Kapit is a small community, no one can operate alone. We have to work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jamit said that the state Barisan Nasional (BN) led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is sensitive to the aspirations and needs of all ethnic groups in the state.

“Datuk Patinggi Adenan doesn’t want Dayaks to be called ‘lain-lain’ and so it has been replaced by Bumiputera Dayak. He’s restored our pride and dignity as Dayaks.

“What’s important Datuk Patinggi Adenan is fair to all. He saw the lack of infrastructure development in rural constituencies and allocated RM1 billion for 2015 and 2016 to implement various projects in rural constituencies to make life more comfortable,” he said.

He added that Adenan has also called for the preservation of the mother tongue and the use of English in schools in Sarawak.

“As a visionary leader, he knows very well, in order for the state to prosper, the people must be able to master English, the international language,” Jamit said.

He later announced an RM5,000 grant for PKDBS’ activities.

PKDBS also donated RM2,000 each to SMK Selirik and SMK Kapit to purchase reading material for their libraries during the event.

Among those present were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, PKDBS president Datuk Joseph Unggu and PKDBS Kapit head Tuai Rumah Kayan Nyelang.