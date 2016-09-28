Police investigates soldier’s daughter persecution

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin City Crime Detective Police (Reskrim) are investigating an alleged persecution against a young girl, daughter of an Army soldier, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“We are handling the case. The victim’s parent have reported to the police on the alleged persecution,” said Police Chief Kombes Anjar Wicaksana Sik through the Reskrim head AKP Arief Prasetya Sik here on Tuesday.

He said the case is still being processed according to the law and the victim will undergo a medical examination. While the perpetrator has been secured and is currently under examination in the reskrim room.

“We have not been able to apply article to charge the offender, before receiving the medical report and the results of examination process from investigator,” he said.

Based on data collected by AntaranewsKalsel in the field the case occurred on Monday (26/9) at around 17:00 pm. When the victim, BC (20), came home from work and waiting for a becak (rickshaw). Then the actor Ih (26) coming and directly forced the victim into the car.

Still on the information gathered, after getting into the car victim was taken around the city. The victim allegedly had suffered acts of persecution in the car causing injury at the temples left eye.

The perpetrator finally secured by people when his car hit a street user at Jalan Sutoyo S and chased by the masses. They stopped him right in front of the TPT Hospital, West Banjarmasin.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Yance, in Banjarmasin City Police office said that the offender had persecuted his daughter.

“This case has been filed to the Banjarmasin Police and the case should continue further in accordance with applicable laws,” he said.

According to Yance, the perpetrator often committed terror against the victim and he persecuted her during the incident, such as hit and threatened the victim with a knife while in the car.