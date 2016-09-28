Police nab five illegal lottery operators

KUCHING: Five illegal lottery operators were apprehended by police in less than an hour during three operations by district police personnel over the weekend.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said all three raids were conducted in the Sekama area on Saturday following complaints of illegal lottery being openly sold.

“The first raid took place at Kenyalang Park at 4.50pm, followed by the second and third raids at King’s Centre at 5.30pm and 5.40pm respectively.

“All the raids were conducted by district CID personnel, which resulted in the arrest of three males and two females aged between 22 and 41 years,” he said when contacted.

Additionally, the raiding party also seized various paraphernalia related to the illegal lottery operation, including mobile phones, portable printers, lottery slips and a few hundred ringgit.

Those held are being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.