Sabah’s largest outdoor family carnival Oct 8

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Green Carnival 2016, set to be the largest outdoor family carnival in Sabah, will be held at the parking area of Wisma Budaya here every weekend of October 2016 starting October 8, from 7am to 6pm.

The event is organized by Kuala Lumpur-based Ripples Consultancy Sdn Bhd and supported by Sabah Cultural Board, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and Hap Seng Consolidated.

Ripples Consultancy director Freddy Tan said the carnival was aimed at providing a platform for local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and green conservationists to showcase their efforts without worrying about expenses as Sabah Green Carnival would absorb their costs and expenditures incurred.

So far, the organizer has managed to secure Sabah Shark Protection Association and Green Child, Children Club to participate in the carnival.

He said many attractions would be set up to drive people to the carnival, including 10,000 square feet of outdoor children games and amusement by its event partner – Grand Illusion.

There will also be a long buffet spread of tropical fruits to attract locals and tourists alike.

Tan said more than 100 vendors had signed up for the carnival, who were made up of plant nurseries, children education, handicrafts, local dried food, locally-made apparels, children’s toys, clothing and many more.

There will also be endless entertainment by local street buskers.

“We will have the largest nursery taking part in the carnival to showcase all kinds of flowers and plants; and another nursery which specializes in building greenhouses.

“The attractions and entertainment will draw in the crowd, family and tourists, which enable efforts by conservationists to be appreciated by more people,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

In fact, Tan said he expected no less than 20,000 visitors in total for the four weekends.

If the carnival receives a good response from the public, Tan said it would be held in every alternate month in 2017.

He said the company would also invite as many Sabahan children as they could to join Green Child, which upon official registration, would be the first all-children association dedicated to conservation efforts.

Open to children aged one to 16, Green Child aims to impart conservation knowledge upon young children to enable them to move on to bigger things when they grow up, he said.

“All the committee members in Green Child are children; there will be no adult involved,”

Tan said, adding that Green Child would be open for membership registration during the carnival or online.

Meanwhile, Sabah Culture Board chairman Tan Sri Wences Angang said he was confident that Ripples Consultancy would play a big role in creating awareness among the people on conservation efforts through the event.

“With public support and participation of several agencies and groups, I am sure the carnival will be a successful event.”

On the other hand, Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai said there were many concerns and issues in awareness and conservation in Sabah which required more than just the efforts made by the government to address.

“Issues such as environment and conservation, and in keeping our city clean and beautiful.

“This is in line with my vision to make Kota Kinabalu a clean, green and livable city.

“We need much more additional initiatives and efforts from all walks of life to address all these concerns.”

He hoped that other corporate entities in Kota Kinabalu would emulate the Sabah Green Carnival programme which certainly went well with DBKK’s vision to enhance the well-being of the community.

“This in turn will make the citizens healthier and the city to be vibrant and conducive for all to live in.”

Yeo’s speech was delivered by DBKK Corporate Affairs Department senior administration officer Benedict Lidadun.

Also present was Ripples Consultancy project director Joyner Emily.